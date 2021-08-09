BENGALURU : IT services major Wipro Ltd said on Monday it has appointed Jason Eichenholz as senior vice president and global partnerships lead. He will lead Wipro’s efforts across all partnerships.

Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, chief growth officer, a newly-created role by chief executive Thierry Delaporte to drive Wipro’s large deals and hyper-growth partners.

“With over two decades of experience working in enterprise technology, Eichenholz brings deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with best-in-class sales and service techniques to Wipro," the company said in a statement.

Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over eleven years. His most recent role was as the managing director, National Sales & GTM Leader – Cloud, where he oversaw go-to-market activity and created joint go-to-market campaigns with AWS, Microsoft, Google, VMWare, Oracle Cloud and Salesforce/Mulesoft.

Prior to his Cloud role, Eichenholz was part of the leadership team that founded Deloitte Digital and established an ecosystem of partners and offerings centered around Salesforce. He also held leadership positions at Oracle, Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC.

“As clients accelerate their cloud programs and reimagine their businesses, they want their partners to come together and deliver a seamless, innovative solution and a great client experience," said Stephanie Trautman, chief growth officer, Wipro. “Jason brings to Wipro extensive cloud experience, relationships with several of our key partners and a passion for growth."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.