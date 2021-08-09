Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Wipro appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead

Wipro appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead

Premium
Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over eleven years.
1 min read . 07:29 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, chief growth officer, a newly-created role by chief executive Thierry Delaporte to drive Wipro’s large deals and hyper-growth partners

BENGALURU : IT services major Wipro Ltd said on Monday it has appointed Jason Eichenholz as senior vice president and global partnerships lead. He will lead Wipro’s efforts across all partnerships.

IT services major Wipro Ltd said on Monday it has appointed Jason Eichenholz as senior vice president and global partnerships lead. He will lead Wipro’s efforts across all partnerships.

Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, chief growth officer, a newly-created role by chief executive Thierry Delaporte to drive Wipro’s large deals and hyper-growth partners.

Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, chief growth officer, a newly-created role by chief executive Thierry Delaporte to drive Wipro’s large deals and hyper-growth partners.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“With over two decades of experience working in enterprise technology, Eichenholz brings deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with best-in-class sales and service techniques to Wipro," the company said in a statement.

Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over eleven years. His most recent role was as the managing director, National Sales & GTM Leader – Cloud, where he oversaw go-to-market activity and created joint go-to-market campaigns with AWS, Microsoft, Google, VMWare, Oracle Cloud and Salesforce/Mulesoft.

Prior to his Cloud role, Eichenholz was part of the leadership team that founded Deloitte Digital and established an ecosystem of partners and offerings centered around Salesforce. He also held leadership positions at Oracle, Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC.

“As clients accelerate their cloud programs and reimagine their businesses, they want their partners to come together and deliver a seamless, innovative solution and a great client experience," said Stephanie Trautman, chief growth officer, Wipro. “Jason brings to Wipro extensive cloud experience, relationships with several of our key partners and a passion for growth."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Paytm to expand its ESOP pool before IPO

Premium

India’s Covid deaths several times official estimates: survey

Premium

Listed realtors are raising prices but don’t confuse th ...

Premium

India needs to track and publish data on breakthrough infections

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!