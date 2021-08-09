IT services provider Wipro Ltd has appointed Jason Eichenholz as its Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead.

Eichenholz, who will lead Wipro's efforts across all partnerships, was earlier the consulting executive at Deloitte. He will report to Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman, according to a statement by Wipro.

"With over two decades of experience working in enterprise technology, Eichenholz brings deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with sales and service techniques to Wipro," read the statement.

Eichenholz will be based in Florida, US. His most recent role was as the Managing Director, National Sales and GTM Leader – Cloud. He also held leadership positions at Oracle, Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC.

As clients accelerate their cloud programmes and reimagine their businesses, they want their partners to come together and deliver a seamless, innovative solution and a great client experience, Wipro Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman said.

"I am thrilled that Jason will be leading our Global Partnerships. He brings to Wipro extensive Cloud experience, relationships with several of our key partners, and a passion for growth. He will have a strong team of leaders from across our business who will define and champion our success with our partners and with our clients," Trautman added.





