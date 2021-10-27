MUMBAI : Wipro Ltd said on Wednesday that it has appointed Kimberly Watson as country head and managing director for Canada.

Watson will be based in Toronto and will report to Angan Guha, chief executive officer of Americas 2 unit of Wipro. Since 1 January, Wipro has set up four strategic market units—Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA).

Watson will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, localization, brand building and significant transformational and modernization engagements with clients in key sectors, Wipro said in a statement.

Watson has been in the information and communications technology (ICT) field for more than 30 years in various leadership roles, including development, sales, engineering, delivery, software, managed services, and outsourcing. In her most recent role, Watson was vice president and general manager for the Federal Market at IBM Canada. She has also held several leadership positions at IBM and Bell Canada.

“Canada is a strategic growth market for Wipro and we have established ourselves as a partner of choice across multiple sectors. With Kim’s deep insights into the Canadian markets, we will better enable customers to be successful in their transformation journeys," said Guha.

Watson said she would help strengthen Wipro’s client and ecosystem relationships in Canada. “The Wipro values and culture are exemplary, and I look forward to working with my colleagues at Wipro Canada."

Wipro has been present in Canada for fifteen years now and it has made numerous investments in technology and domain expertise, strengthening its local presence in the region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.