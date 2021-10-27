Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Wipro appoints Kimberly Watson as country head and MD for Canada

Wipro appoints Kimberly Watson as country head and MD for Canada

Premium
Watson, Wipro said, will focus on the company's vision for business growth, localization, brand building and significant transformational and modernization engagements with clients in key sectors, 
1 min read . 05:15 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • Watson will be based in Toronto and will report to Angan Guha, chief executive officer of Americas 2 unit of Wipro

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Wipro Ltd said on Wednesday that it has appointed Kimberly Watson as country head and managing director for Canada.

MUMBAI : Wipro Ltd said on Wednesday that it has appointed Kimberly Watson as country head and managing director for Canada.

Watson will be based in Toronto and will report to Angan Guha, chief executive officer of Americas 2 unit of Wipro. Since 1 January, Wipro has set up four strategic market units—Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA).

Watson will be based in Toronto and will report to Angan Guha, chief executive officer of Americas 2 unit of Wipro. Since 1 January, Wipro has set up four strategic market units—Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Watson will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, localization, brand building and significant transformational and modernization engagements with clients in key sectors, Wipro said in a statement.

Watson has been in the information and communications technology (ICT) field for more than 30 years in various leadership roles, including development, sales, engineering, delivery, software, managed services, and outsourcing. In her most recent role, Watson was vice president and general manager for the Federal Market at IBM Canada. She has also held several leadership positions at IBM and Bell Canada.

“Canada is a strategic growth market for Wipro and we have established ourselves as a partner of choice across multiple sectors. With Kim’s deep insights into the Canadian markets, we will better enable customers to be successful in their transformation journeys," said Guha.

Watson said she would help strengthen Wipro’s client and ecosystem relationships in Canada. “The Wipro values and culture are exemplary, and I look forward to working with my colleagues at Wipro Canada."

Wipro has been present in Canada for fifteen years now and it has made numerous investments in technology and domain expertise, strengthening its local presence in the region.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Top five stocks in which FIIs sequentially raised their ...

Premium

Sensex Trades in Green, Nifty Holds 18,250; Asian Paint ...

Premium

Cost pressures begin to weigh on Polycab

Premium

Kotak is back in the lending game, and investors are ex ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!