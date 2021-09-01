IT services major Wipro Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mohammed Areff as the Country Head a Managing Director for the Middle East.

Areff will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, localization, brand building and significant transformational and modernization engagements with clients in key sectors across the region, the IT services firm said in a regulatory filing.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Wipro and truly admire its culture, spirit of excellence and corporate values. I look forward to help strengthen our client and ecosystem relationships in the Middle East, amplify investments in local capabilities, and continue to drive positive brand perception to enable large scale and sustainable growth for Wipro," Mohammed Areff said.

Areff will report to NS Bala, CEO – APMEA, Wipro Limited.

Speaking about Areff's appointment, Bala said, "The Middle East has been a strategic focus for Wipro for over two decades, and even more so now with its growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialized technology requirements and innovation. I am excited to welcome Areff and am confident that his leadership and deep understanding of this market will lead to greater customer success and enhanced business opportunities that support our growth ambitions in this region."

Who is Mohammed Areff

Areff is a veteran bringing in over two decades of experience with various multinationals in the Middle East and has held lead roles in spearheading client transformations across various industries.

In his most recent role, Areff was the Regional Director of Microsoft Gulf where he was responsible for driving successful customer outcomes by leveraging technology deployments and implementations across multi-cloud environments, leveraging Data and AI, CRM, ERP, Enterprise Security, and incorporating the use of Microsoft’s Productivity and Collaboration tools.

He also led teams across various industry verticals providing the sales and technical specialization on new business and premium cloud solutions. Prior to that, Areff developed extensive expertise in the Middle East Managed Services space through leadership roles at NCR Corporation and Avaya.

