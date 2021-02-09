Wipro names new heads for Japan, Germany and Austria

Wipro Limited on Tuesday said it appointed Tomoaki Takeuchi as the country head and managing director for Japan who will be responsible for enhancing its focus in Japan with an emphasis on more growth, large deals, and significant transformational engagements.

Takeuchi is a seasoned technology and operations professional with more than three decades of experience. Prior to joining Wipro, he headed the Japan operations for Cognizant.

“Japan has been a strategic focus for Wipro over the years, even more so now with its growing demand for digital transformation, specialized technology requirements and engineering expertise," said N.S. Bala, CEO-APMEA, Wipro.

A day prior, Wipro also announced the appointment of Michael Seiger as the country head and managing director for Germany and Austria. Prior to joining Wipro, Seiger was the global head of application management at Atos SE, where he was instrumental in winning key deals across Europe.

In his new role, Seiger will work to expand the reach of Wipro by leveraging its engineering expertise, advanced HOLMES AI platform and Topcoder freelancer service to meet emerging demand in Germany and Austria.

Seiger aims to adopt a fresh approach towards the German and Austrian markets and his key focus will be on securing large deals and significant transformational engagements.

“With marquee customers and an emphasis on local capabilities and offerings, Germany and Austria have been strategic focus markets for Wipro. Both markets have strong potential in manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utilities and telecom sectors, and we have made significant investments in recent years that have strengthened our relationship with educators and administrators in the region," said Barath Narayanan, chief operating officer, Europe, Wipro. “As part of expansion efforts in this dynamic market, we also plan to set up a Digital Innovation Hub for Germany and Austria."

