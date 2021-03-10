Information Technology services major Wipro on Wednesday announced Pierre Bruno as Chief Executive Officer for Europe. Bruno will lead Wipro’s business in six distinct regions across Europe, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This appointment, a bold indication of the company’s continued investment and focus on the European market, builds on Wipro’s momentum across the region in recent years," the IT services major said in a statement.

Bruno joined Wipro from DXC Technology where he was Vice President and Managing Director of Southern Europe, responsible for all lines of business, including consulting, integration, apps, cloud and cyber security.

“Pierre brings 25 years of experience in the IT Infrastructure consulting and Services sector. He has managed businesses in both hyper-growth environments and in engineering transformation," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO & Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Wipro’s operations in the European market which offers tremendous potential for growth. I look forward to furthering our commitment to European customers as they navigate their business transformation and continue to evolve and shift in a digital world," said Pierre Bruno, Chief Executive Officer, Europe.

Bruno has also worked with Dell for 14 years in several roles across Asia Pacific, Japan, and EMEA. He played a key role in Dell’s transformation from selling hardware to becoming a major player in providing infrastructure solutions.

Bruno holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), with majors in Marketing and Econometrics from HEC Graduate School in Paris. He also has a Master’s degree in Bio Engineering.

About Wipro's Europe business, the IT services major operates in six regions, comprising UK & Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Nordics, Benelux and Southern Europe.

Earlier this month, Wipro announced that it would buy privately-held British consultancy firm Capco for $1.45 billion.

With the acquisition, Wipro claims to be "one of the largest providers of integrated, end-to-end consulting, digital, cloud and IT transformation services at scale," the company stated.

On Wednesday, Wipro's scrip on BSE closed 1.57% higher at ₹425.80 apie

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via