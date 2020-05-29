Wipro appoints top Capgemini executive as new CEO

Until recently, Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board. During his 25 year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles including that of Chief Executive Officer of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines. He also oversaw Capgemini's lndia operations, and led the group's transformation agenda, conceptualizing and driving several strategic programs across various business units.