Wipro bags 5-year software engineering contract from ThoughtSpot

Bengaluru : Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it has won a multi-year contract for software engineering services from ThoughtSpot, a California-headquartered search and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics platform.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the five-year engagement, Wipro will enhance various components of ThoughtSpot’s search and analytics platform to help scale feature development.

Wipro said it will leverage its “EngineeringNXT framework and Product POD (accelerated software product engineering model), to deliver software services quickly, reliably and safely." The solutions are expected to help ThoughtSpot expedite the launch of new releases to the market.

“This partnership is aligned with our continued efforts to enhance our Artificial Intelligence and Cloud ecosystem and build our growing footprint in the US," said Harmeet Chauhan, senior vice president, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro.

ThoughtSpot aims to tap into the product engineering capabilities of Wipro to help its customers stay ahead of the technology curve and leverage their data.

