MUMBAI: Wipro Ltd is taking over the finance back-office operations of London-based oil major BP Plc, along with 3,000 employees, in a deal worth more than $500 million, as it seeks to reverse a three-year revenue decline.
Wipro secures over $500 million contract from energy major BP
SummaryThe deal spanning around seven years will bring an average of about $75 million in annual business for Wipro and see 3,000 BP employees move to the IT services company, offering a boost to CEO Srini Pallia’s growth efforts.
MUMBAI: Wipro Ltd is taking over the finance back-office operations of London-based oil major BP Plc, along with 3,000 employees, in a deal worth more than $500 million, as it seeks to reverse a three-year revenue decline.
About the Author
Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.
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