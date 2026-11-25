MUMBAI: Wipro Ltd is taking over the finance back-office operations of London-based oil major BP Plc, along with 3,000 employees, in a deal worth more than $500 million, as it seeks to reverse a three-year revenue decline.
MUMBAI: Wipro Ltd is taking over the finance back-office operations of London-based oil major BP Plc, along with 3,000 employees, in a deal worth more than $500 million, as it seeks to reverse a three-year revenue decline.
The deal is expected to generate an average of about $75 million in new business annually over the next six-seven years, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Mint has also learnt that the agreement is a new deal, rather than an extension of an existing contract.
The deal is expected to generate an average of about $75 million in new business annually over the next six-seven years, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Mint has also learnt that the agreement is a new deal, rather than an extension of an existing contract.
The annual contribution would amount to about 0.7% of Wipro’s revenue in the previous fiscal year, offering a potential boost as the company enters the next fiscal. Wipro ended fiscal year 2026 (FY26) with revenue of $10.48 billion, down 0.3% from the preceding year.
Neither Wipro nor BP has disclosed when the deal will close. In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, Wipro said the new operating model is expected to begin in 2027, subject to certain conditions. The revenue contribution is therefore likely to become significant only from FY28, or the next fiscal year.
Growth hopes
The deal comes as a relief to chief executive Srini Pallia, who has struggled to drive growth since taking over the company’s top job in April 2024. An uncertain geopolitical environment and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), which is eating into the work of technology outsourcers, have compounded the challenges for Pallia, who has long faced questions over the company’s execution in large deals.
“This landmark engagement with bp underscores our commitment to leveraging our deep domain expertise and Wipro Intelligence to drive large-scale technology transformation. Through this collaboration, we aim to unlock measurable business outcomes for bp in the AI-first world,” said Pallia in the company’s stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, around 3,000 BP employees supporting finance operations in India, Hungary and Malaysia will move to Wipro. To be sure, Wipro did not disclose the deal value or its duration in its filing.
For BP, the deal is expected to simplify operations and create value.
“Wipro brings specialist digital capabilities and investment that will help us make better use of finance operations technology, deliver value for the business more quickly and simplify how we work,” Kate Thomson, chief financial officer of BP, was quoted as saying in Wipro’s filing.
BP ended 2025 with revenue of $189.34 billion, up 0.1% from the preceding year, marginally reversing a revenue decline in 2024.
For Wipro, however, the deal did not come out of the blue. According to one of the two people with knowledge of the matter, the management had hinted at the deal during its post-earnings press conference last month.
When asked about its large deals in the September quarter being at their lowest level in nearly four years, the management attributed the dip to deals that “were awarded but not signed”, adding that it expected to close the deals in the current quarter.
“This was the deal that got pushed. It was a mega deal,” said the executive.
To be sure, while IT services firms classify deals of $500 million and above as ‘mega’, Mint considers deals of $1 billion and above as mega deals.
The BP deal follows another large win for Pallia this year, who has had his best year since taking over as chief executive in terms of large deal wins.. In April, Wipro ended a six-year drought in mega deals after bagging an IT transformation deal worth $1 billion over an eight-year period from Singapore-based food processing major Olam Group. As part of a broader engagement, Wipro would also acquire Mindsprint, Olam’s IT arm, for $375 million in an all-cash deal.
However, Wipro’s ability to reverse its revenue decline will also depend on whether it can curb the loss of business from existing large clients. Mint reported in March that Wipro stood to lose up to $100 million annually from Estée Lauder, which transferred its IT work to Accenture. It also expects to lose another $25 million annually from Meta, which trimmed its outsourcing contract with the technology services firm.
At least one analyst gave the deal a thumbs-up.
“For Srini Pallia and his leadership team, this is a defining win that strengthens Wipro's credibility in the global market and demonstrates renewed competitive muscle,” said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research.