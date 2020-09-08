Wipro bags multi-year automotive software engineering contract from Marelli

BENGALURU : Wipro Ltd has bagged a multi-year global agreement from Marelli for automotive engineering services, it said Tuesday. Marelli is one of world’s leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector with operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and Corbetta, Italy.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The integration synergies of this partnership from across business units will help Marelli drive speed to value and realize its vision of transforming the future of mobility in partnership with its customers," Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and automotive engineering capabilities to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. Also, it will help improve Marelli’s operational efficiency and expedite launch of “cutting-edge" technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions.

“Given the rapid evolution of connectivity and mobility, Marelli is scaling its software engineering capabilities globally. The Marelli-Wipro partnership will allow us to drive leadership in mobility and transform our products to future market needs," said Detlef Juerss, executive vice president, Marelli.

Wipro’s EngineeringNXT platform of service offerings alongside their experience with leading automotive OEMs and suppliers globally, “will accelerate Marelli’s ability to innovate at scale, via this strategic engagement," said Harmeet Chauhan, senior vice president, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro.