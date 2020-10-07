Subscribe
Wipro Board to consider buyback plan on Oct 13
Wipro is also slated to announce its results for the September quarter on 13 Oct

Wipro Board to consider buyback plan on Oct 13

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST PTI

'...the Board of Directors will be considering a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company at the...meeting scheduled to be held on October 13, 2020,' Wipro said in a regulatory filing

NEW DELHI : IT services major Wipro on Wednesday said its Board will consider a buyback plan on October 13.

The announcement comes on a day when larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Board has cleared an up to 16,000 crore buyback plan.

"...the Board of Directors will be considering a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company at the...meeting scheduled to be held on October 13, 2020," Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

However, no other details were provided.

"The outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the Board meeting on October 13, 2020," it added.

Wipro is also slated to announce its results for the September quarter that day.

