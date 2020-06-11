Wipro builds India’s first hospital for covid-19 care

Azim Premji-promoted Wipro Ltd on Thursday opened the country’s first hospital dedicated for covid-19 treatment in Pune’s Hinjewadi area in Maharashtra.

The Covid Care Hospital has been set up on a public-private-partnership basis, and is equipped with 504 beds. There are 18 ventilators, intensive care units and all other medical facilities, said Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. “Wipro is also providing two well-equipped ambulances. It will now be known as the Dedicated Covid Health Centre," said Thackeray.

Wipro has a large information technology (IT) building along with its office complex in Hinjewadi. Around 180,000sq. ft of the building has been given away by Wipro for constructing the hospital.

“They (Wipro) have given it (the hospital) to us in just one and a half months by signing a reconciliation agreement on 5 May. The hospital building is a symbol of the quality and pace at which Wipro works for the society as well. I sincerely thank Rishad Premji (Azim Premji’s son) for this," said the chief minister.

Health facilities were inadequate when Maharashtra started its battle against coronavirus two months ago.

“Today, we have a large number of facilities in Maharashtra to fight corona. Initially we had only two laboratories. Now there are 80 to 85 laboratories and soon the number will go up to 100," said the chief minister.

“We have 2.30 lakh PPE kits now and 4.2 lakh N95 masks today," added Thackeray.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via