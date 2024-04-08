Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Wipro CEO Srini Pallia hails ‘transformative’ 32 years in first email to staff

Wipro CEO Srini Pallia hails ‘transformative’ 32 years in first email to staff

Livemint

Collective efforts of employees have propelled Wipro’s success, says CEO Srinivas Pallia

Wipro CEO Srini Pallia.

Wipro’s new CEO and MD Srinivas Pallia in his first email to employees has said that resilience, tenacity, and adaptability would guide him as a leader, and past three decades since he joined the company in 1992 have been “transformative", according to Moneycontrol report citing the CEO’s email.

“Your collective efforts have propelled our success, and I'm honoured to lead such a talented and diverse team," he also said, as per the report.

Further, Pallia said that he joined Wipro right out of college, as have many others in the organisation. “These past three decades with our company have been transformative - a journey of continuous discovery, growth, and learning that shaped me into the leader I am today."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.