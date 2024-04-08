Wipro CEO Srini Pallia hails ‘transformative’ 32 years in first email to staff

Wipro’s new CEO and MD Srinivas Pallia in his first email to employees has said that resilience, tenacity, and adaptability would guide him as a leader, and past three decades since he joined the company in 1992 have been “transformative", according to Moneycontrol report citing the CEO’s email. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Your collective efforts have propelled our success, and I'm honoured to lead such a talented and diverse team," he also said, as per the report.

Further, Pallia said that he joined Wipro right out of college, as have many others in the organisation. “These past three decades with our company have been transformative - a journey of continuous discovery, growth, and learning that shaped me into the leader I am today." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!