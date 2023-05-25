Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji takes 50% compensation cut: Report2 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 12:43 PM IST
The reduction in the compensation of Wipro's Chairman Rishad Premji is seen for the first time since the pandemic
IT major Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has taken almost 50 per cent cut in his remuneration for financial year ended March 2023. He will receive a total compensation of $951,353 which is almost 50 percent less than that of his remuneration in the last fiscal, according to media report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×