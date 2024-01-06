Wipro challenged former CFO Dalal's arbitration request
Wipro had asserted that the arbitration clause in their agreement with Dalal was flawed. The company argued that the clauses indicated a preference for resolving disputes in Bengaluru courts rather than through arbitration
Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd had opposed its former chief financial officer Jatin Dalal's request for arbitration regarding an alleged non-compete clause violation and sought to have the matter resolved in a city court. However, the court, led by justice K. Doddegowda, ruled that the case should be settled through arbitration, as stipulated in most of the agreements between the parties.