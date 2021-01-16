Wipro completes 9,500-crore buyback programme

Wipro on reported 21% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,968 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹2,456 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue rose marginally to ₹15,670 crore in Q3FY21. Wipro expects revenue from its IT Services business to be in the range of $2,102-$2,143 million, which translates to a sequential growth of 1.5% to 3.5%. Consolidated IT services revenue rose to ₹15,333 crore from ₹15,101 crore a year ago. The company, which added 89 new customers in the IT Services segment, declared interim dividend of ₹1 per share.