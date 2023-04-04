Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting crosses 10,000 crore in FY23 sales

“FY23 was a special year with the FMCG India business growing at 17% and Malaysia strengthening its number one position in personal care with strong growth of over 20%. Vietnam crossed the $100 million revenue mark with double-digit growth. Other markets with double-digit growth included South Africa, Middle East & Philippines," the company said in a statement. In FY22, the company’s overall revenues stood at over ₹8,630 crore.