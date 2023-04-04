Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting crosses 10,000 crore in FY23 sales

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting crosses ₹10,000 crore in FY23 sales1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
The company draws 51% of its revenues from international businesses with its presence in markets such as Southeast Asia, and the Middle East
NEW DELHI: Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting crossed ₹10,000 crores in FY23 sales, the maker of Santoor soap and Yardley talc said on Tuesday.
“FY23 was a special year with the FMCG India business growing at 17% and Malaysia strengthening its number one position in personal care with strong growth of over 20%. Vietnam crossed the $100 million revenue mark with double-digit growth. Other markets with double-digit growth included South Africa, Middle East & Philippines," the company said in a statement. In FY22, the company’s overall revenues stood at over ₹8,630 crore.
To be sure the company sells fast-moving consumer goods such as soaps and floor cleaners apart from lighting goods.
“Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has seen significant growth across its geographies, brands, and categories. Its flagship Santoor brand is the number two soap brand in India with sales of over ₹2,650 crores and its female toiletries brand Enchanteur has also crossed ₹1,000 crores. Additionally, its lighting business crossed ₹1,000 crores in FY23,“ the company added.
Last year, Wipro announced its foray into the packaged foods market with the acquisition of the Nirapara brand which sells spices and ready-to-cook food. Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the company’s investment arm started in 2019, has made 10 investments in India and Southeast Asia so far.
“We have come a long way since 2003, when we were ₹300 crores to being a global FMCG company growing 33 times in the last two decades," Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said.
The company has also expanded its footprint in home care across key markets with the launch of liquid detergents, fabric softeners, dish wash and floor cleaners.
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting is a part of Wipro Enterprises. Wipro Consumer Care’s business includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, home care products, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting and seating solutions. It is present in 60 countries with 18 factories.