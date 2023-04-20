Wipro Consumer Care expands packaged foods portfolio with Brahmins acquisition2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 02:55 PM IST
- Wipro Consumer Care's acquisition of Brahmins follows its purchase of KKR Group-owned Nirapara in Dec, and the company plans to launch its own packaged foods brand in the future.
New Delhi: Consumer goods company Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting is set to acquire Kerala-based packaged foods brand Brahmins, further consolidating its play in India's packaged foods market after it acquired Nirapara last year.
