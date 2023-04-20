New Delhi: Consumer goods company Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting is set to acquire Kerala-based packaged foods brand Brahmins, further consolidating its play in India's packaged foods market after it acquired Nirapara last year.

The maker of Santoor soap and Yardley talc, which previously focused on home and personal care as well as lighting, now aims to become a significant player in the packaged foods segment.

On Thursday, Wipro Consumer Care announced it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Brahmins.

Founded in 1987, Brahmins offers a variety of ethnic breakfast pre-mix powders, spice mixes, spice powders, pickles, dessert mixes, wheat products, and other packaged foods. The brand enjoys a market-leading position with its flagship products, such as sambar powder and puttu podi, in its home market. Brahmins' products are available across Kerala, metro cities, and international markets, including the GCC countries, the US, the UK, and Australia.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting's acquisition of Brahmins follows its December purchase of KKR Group-owned Nirapara, based in Kerala, marking the company's entry into the packaged snacks, spices, and ready-to-cook food market.

“We entered the food category with our first acquisition of Nirapara and within six months, we are happy to share our latest acquisition of Brahmins. In Kerala, Brahmins is a strong heritage brand leading the spice and ready- to-cook category with a significant consumer recall," Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Managing Director, Wipro Enterprises, said.

This acquisition marks the 14th for the Bengaluru-based company, which previously acquired energy drink brand Glucovita and personal care brand Yardley.

The company is also planning to launch its own packaged foods brand in the future.

"In fact, we are setting up our R&D lab in Bangalore, and are working to launch our own brand in the next nine months. Our initial plans were to grow our foods business organically. Since these two deals with Nirapara and Brahmins came our way, we decided to take these up as these are great brands," said Agrawal.

India's packaged food market is estimated at ₹5,00,000 crore, with middle-class households increasingly shifting from unbranded to branded foods, spurring expansion in the sector.

Wipro is witnessing an unprecedented expansion of its foods business, said Anil Chugh, President, Foods Business, Wipro Consumer Care. Spices and ready-to-cook (RTC) are big categories that are poised to grow significantly. The deal will further bolster the company’s position in the blended spices and ethnic breakfast (puttu-podi, appams and other rice products) categories in Kerala and other markets such as the GCC countries, UK, US and Australia, Chugh said.

In fiscal 2023, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting reported ₹10,000 crores in sales, with 51% of revenues coming from overseas businesses. Its flagship Santoor brand reported sales of over ₹2,650 crore, while its female toiletries brand Enchanteur crossed ₹1,000 crores in fiscal 2023.

Kochi based investment banking firm Kafco Backwater advised Brahmins on the transaction.