Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting re-launches Santoor
Brand Santoor competes with the likes of Lux and Cinthol, among others. In FY22 the brand reported turnover of over ₹2,300 crore
NEW DELHI: Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting on Thursday announced the relaunch of its flagship Santoor soap brand, the company said in a statement.