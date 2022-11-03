NEW DELHI: Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting on Thursday announced the relaunch of its flagship Santoor soap brand, the company said in a statement.

The relaunch comes with “young soch" for a renewed and fresh take on the brand to connect with young consumers, the company said. The product upgrade comes with new packaging and improved fragrance.

The new Santoor will be available at general and modern trade stores and on e-commerce platforms. A new television commercial announcing the re-launch has been rolled out.

The re-launch will strengthen the brand’s premium positioning in the market, said Neeraj Khatri, chief executive, Consumer Care, India and SAARC Business, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting.

“Santoor is the flagship brand of Wipro Consumer Care. For over three decades, millions of Indian women have trusted Santoor. Today, Santoor Sandal and Turmeric Soap is synonymous with younger looking skin. As part of our growth strategy, Santoor seeks to constantly innovate to match the ever-changing needs of the new-age consumers. The upcoming refreshed version of our flagship and best-selling product is a testament to our commitment," he said.

Brand Santoor competes with the likes of Lux and Cinthol, among others. In FY22 the brand reported turnover of over ₹2,300 crore. India’s market for toilet soaps is highly competitive and well entrenched by large companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, ITC and Godrej Consumer Products.

The new TVC campaign has been conceptualized by Fortuity Communications.

“The key strength of Santoor has been the uniformity in communicating the core proposition of younger looking skin while refreshing the context and indicating the aspirations of the young women today," said S Prasanna Rai, Vice President, marketing, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, is a part of Wipro Enterprises. Its portfolio of fast moving consumer goods comprises brands across personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products. It has a strong presence across segments in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.