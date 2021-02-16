Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Wipro Consumer Care’s subsidiary invests in Onelife
Wipro said Onelife will use the funds for its next leg of growth.

Wipro Consumer Care’s subsidiary invests in Onelife

2 min read . 07:27 AM IST Suneera Tandon

The development highlights growing interest from legacy FMCG cos in stepping up new-age brand investments

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has backed consumer healthcare brand Onelife, which sells health and nutrition products, it said on Monday. The development highlights growing interest from legacy consumer firms in stepping up investments in brands and categories beyond traditional businesses.

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has backed consumer healthcare brand Onelife, which sells health and nutrition products, it said on Monday. The development highlights growing interest from legacy consumer firms in stepping up investments in brands and categories beyond traditional businesses.

In early February, Tata Consumer Products Ltd said it had acquired a 100% stake in Kottaram Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd, which manufactures the Soulfull brand of breakfast cereals and millet-based snacks. Last month, consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser led a 45 crore round in Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt. Ltd, which owns grooming brand Bombay Shaving Co.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In early February, Tata Consumer Products Ltd said it had acquired a 100% stake in Kottaram Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd, which manufactures the Soulfull brand of breakfast cereals and millet-based snacks. Last month, consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser led a 45 crore round in Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt. Ltd, which owns grooming brand Bombay Shaving Co.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

Set up in 2019 with a corpus of 200 crore, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures focuses on immunity-building, hygiene and grooming products. It had earlier invested in LetsShave and Ustraa. The investment size has typically been $2-6 million.

Wipro said Onelife will use the funds for its next leg of growth. However, it did not divulge details of the investment. Onelife sells products in the wellness, immunity and overall nutraceutical segment, such as health supplements and vitamins.

The development also indicates the fresh investment appetite of legacy companies and their willingness to participate in the evolving consumer trends, following the increase in adoption of such products after the coronavirus outbreak as consumers sought to focus on building immunity. Sales of multi-vitamins were also significantly up.

“Health and immunity are on top of every consumer’s mind today. They are getting conscious of the benefits of preventive health," said Sumit Keshan, managing partner, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures.

More recently, ITC Ltd, L’oreal, and Premji Invest had also participated in early-stage venture capital firm Fireside Ventures’ 863 crore second fund. Its earlier fund was backed by the Mariwala Family Office, Unilever Ventures, Emami Ltd, and the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Family Office.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.