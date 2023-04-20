Wipro Consumer Care set to buy foods brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care set to buy foods brand Brahmins3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:45 PM IST
- The company is expanding its packaged foods business to consolidate position in the market
- Wipro is building on its purchase of the Nirapara brand from the same region last year
NEW DELHI : Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting agreed to acquire Kerala-based packaged foods company Brahmins Foods on Thursday, building on its purchase of the Nirapara brand from the same region last year.
