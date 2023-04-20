Wipro Consumer Care set to buy foods brand Brahmins

Acquisitions aside, the company is also planning to launch its own packaged foods brand in the future. “In fact, we are setting up our R&D lab in Bengaluru, and are working to launch our own brand in the next nine months. Our initial plans were to grow our foods business organically. Since these two deals with Nirapara and Brahmins came our way, we decided to take these up as these are great brands," said Agrawal.

