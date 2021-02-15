Wipro Consumer Care Ventures invests in OneLife Nutriscience

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures—the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting—on Monday announced an investment in OneLife brand owner, OneLife Nutriscience, which sells a range of health and nutrition products .

The company did not divulge investment details. Onelife will use the funds for its next level of growth, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures said in its statement to the media.

Onelife sells products in the wellness, immunity, and overall nutraceutical segment including a range of health supplements, teas, and vitamins. Onelife was set up in 2019 by Gaurav Aggarwal. Aggarwal's family business is engaged in the production of Vitamin B3.

Such products have mostly found favour with consumers as covid prompted shoppers to stock up on immunity-building and nutrition products. Sales of multi-vitamins too were up significantly in 2020.

"We are excited at becoming part of OneLife in its growth journey. They have robust R&D capability, strong product knowledge, and a mature and passionate team. Health and immunity are on top of every consumer's mind today. They are increasingly getting conscious of the benefits of preventive health too. These offer immense growth potential for the company, and OneLife intends to address all these requirements of consumers in a holistic way," said Sumit Keshan, managing partner, Wipro Consumer Care—Venture.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, on the other hand, has been making several acquisitions both in India and overseas.

In 2019, it announced the acquisition of Philippines-based Splash Corp., a personal care company. Wipro’s other overseas consumer acquisitions include the UK’s Yardley, Singapore-based personal care company LD Waxson Unza Holdings and China’s Zhongshan. In India, it sells brands such as Santoor, Chandrika, Glucovita, North West, and Wipro Smartlite.

