Wipro Consumer Care Ventures invests in OneLife Nutriscience

"We are excited at becoming part of OneLife in its growth journey. They have robust R&D capability, strong product knowledge, and a mature and passionate team. Health and immunity are on top of every consumer's mind today. They are increasingly getting conscious of the benefits of preventive health too. These offer immense growth potential for the company, and OneLife intends to address all these requirements of consumers in a holistic way," said Sumit Keshan, managing partner, Wipro Consumer Care—Venture.