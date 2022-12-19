Wipro Consumer to acquire Kerala’s spice brand Nirapara

Wipro Consumer to acquire Kerala’s spice brand Nirapara1 min read . 10:14 PM IST
- It has a significant share in spice mixes, and rice powder, which is used to prepare appam, idiyappam, puttu, dosa and idli.
Packaged goods maker Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kerala-based KKR Group-owned Nirapara brand to mark its foray into the packaged snacks, spices, and ready-to-cook food segments, the company said on Monday.
Nirapara sells blended spices such as sambar powder and chicken masala, pulses, edible oils and pickles, besides ready-to-cook puttu podi. It has a significant share in spice mixes, and rice powder, which is used to prepare appam, idiyappam, puttu, dosa and idli.
“Nirapara is our thirteenth acquisition and gives us a clear foothold in the spices as well as ready-to-cook segments. We are excited to enter a large segment that is expected to grow rapidly. 63% of business comes from Kerala, 8% from the rest of India and 29 % from international markets, primarily Gulf countries," Vineet Agrawal, chief executive of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, and executive director of Wipro Enterprises, said.
Nirapara reported around ₹100 crore in revenue in FY22, said executives at Wipro Consumer, but did not divulge the financial details of the transactions.
Bengaluru-based Wipro has earlier acquired energy drinks brand Glucovita, and personal care brand Yardley.
In an interview in October, Agrawal had indicated that the maker of Santoor soaps will look at acquisitions in the traditional snacking space, both regional and smaller players, in south India.
The company is also set to roll out its own brand of packaged snacks targeted towards consumers in south India, said another company executive.
“Packaged South Indian traditional snacks is an area of interest, the company will be making its foray into that. Very soon we will make our presence felt," Anil Chugh, president, food business, Wipro Consumer Care, said addressing a virtual round-table.
Wipro Consumer is investing in upgrading Nirapara’s manufacturing unit as well as its research and development labs.
Nirapara had faced supply chain disruptions that had temporarily affected its availability in the market.