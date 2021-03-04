Wipro Consumer to launch international brands via e-commerce

For Wipro, e-commerce sales more than doubled year-on-year this fiscal. “There are products which for us, are getting more than 10% from e-commerce now. In toilet soaps, contribution is much lower because it's a low-value item, and it's easily available across corner outlets. But for something like perfumes or lotion the percentage, which is coming out of e-commerce is much higher; it goes into double digits," Agarwal said.