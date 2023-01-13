Wipro declares dividend of ₹1 per share, fixes record date: Check here2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 04:26 PM IST
IT major TCS has declared third interim dividend of ₹75, while HCL Tech has declared fourth interim dividend of ₹10
IT major Wipro Ltd on Friday announced interim dividend of ₹1 per share. The company has set January 25, 2023, as the record date. The payment of interim dividend will be made on or before February 10, 2023.