Home / Companies / News /  Wipro declares dividend of 1 per share, fixes record date: Check here

Wipro declares dividend of 1 per share, fixes record date: Check here

2 min read . 04:26 PM ISTJyoti Banthia
Shares of Wipro ended 0.85% higher at 407.75 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. ht

IT major TCS has declared third interim dividend of 75, while HCL Tech has declared fourth interim dividend of 10

IT major Wipro Ltd on Friday announced interim dividend of 1 per share. The company has set January 25, 2023, as the record date. The payment of interim dividend will be made on or before February 10, 2023.

“Payment of interim dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of par value Rs. 2/- each to the Members of the Company as on January 25, 2023, being the Record Date. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before February 10, 2023," said Wipro in its regulatory filing.

On the record date, the company will determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payout. Wipro shares will turn ex-dividend on January 24 ahead of the record date.

For the year ending March 2022, Wipro has declared an equity dividend of 300.00 per cent amounting to 6 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 1.52 per cent.

IT bellwether TCS, announced the declaration of third interim dividend of 75 per share which included a special dividend of 67 per share for FY23.

TCS has fixed 17 January, 2023, which is the record date fixed for the purpose and third interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid on 3 February, 2023

While announcing December 2022 quarter, HCL Tech has declared a fourth interim dividend of 10 per equity share.

The record date for the fourth interim dividend is fixed on January 20. On the record date, the company will determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payout. HCL Tech shares will turn ex-dividend on January 19 ahead of the record date.

Wipro's net profit rose by 2.82 per cent to 3,052.9 crore in quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs2,972.3 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal. The revenue from operations stood at 23,229 crore, up 14.35 percent against 20,313.6 crore in the corresponding quarter.

