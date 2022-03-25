IT major Wipro Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the current financial year 2021-22, according to an exchange filing. This is the second interim dividend that the company is paying to its shareholders.

Wipro declared its first interim dividend in January this year.

"The Board of Directors of Wipro Ltd have at their meeting held on March 25, 2022 considered and approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share of par value ₹2 each for the financial year 2021-22," the IT major said in a filing.

On Friday, Wipro shares closed 1% lower at ₹604.45 apiece on NSE. So far in 2022, the stock has fallen nearly 16%, while it is up almost 50% over the past one year.

Wipro has fixed 6 April as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or before 24 April.

Wipro, which gets a bulk of its topline (revenue) from IT services expects revenues from that business to be in the range of $2,692-2,745 million in the March 2022 quarter. This translates into a sequential growth of 2-4% for the March quarter.

The IT services major posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,969 crore for the December 2021 quarter, and said it has logged strong performance in revenues and order bookings. The profit was almost flat from the year-ago period of ₹2,968 crore.

Its revenue from operations grew 29.6% to ₹20,313.6 crore, from ₹15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020

