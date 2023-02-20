Wipro delays onboarding, offers lower pay to freshers amid global woes
The development comes at a time when tens of thousands of tech employees have been laid off across the globe amid looming recession fears. Earlier this year, the company had also terminated freshers after they failed in the internal test over poor performance.
After onboarding delays, freshers looking to work with Wipro have been asked to consider a lower starting salary. The development comes at a time when tens of thousands of tech employees have been laid off across the globe amid looming recession fears. Earlier this year, the company had also terminated freshers after they failed in the internal test over poor performance.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×