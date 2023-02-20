Wipro delays onboarding, offers lower pay to freshers amid global woes

After onboarding delays, freshers looking to work with Wipro have been asked to consider a lower starting salary. The development comes at a time when tens of thousands of tech employees have been laid off across the globe amid looming recession fears. Earlier this year, the company had also terminated freshers after they failed in the internal test over poor performance.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the IT giant has written to candidates who had been offered a salary package of ₹6.5 LPA, asking if they would be willing to join with a salary of ₹3.5 LPA.

An email accessed by the publication suggests that candidates waiting since last August for the onboarding process have been given an ‘opportunity’ to opt for certain roles with the significantly lower annual compensation of ₹3.5 lakhs.

Wipro has a two-tiered hiring set up with Elite and Turbo candidates being hired at different salary brackets. According to an update shared on the company's website, Elite freshers are recruited through a national talent hunt and offered an annual salary of ₹3.5 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Turbo candidates are reportedly offered a starting salary of ₹6.5 lakhs. Elite recruits seeking to elevate their salary must qualify for Turbo by undertaking the company's Velocity training programme.

The email sent on February 16 to this year's Velocity graduates had asked them to make a decision by today.

According to reports, Wipro had also terminated over 450 trainees after they repeatedly failed the company's internal tests. An ET report quoting sources said that the company had spent ₹75,000 on training each of the candidates. This amount will be waived off.

Late last year Wipro had also terminated around 300 employees for working with rival companies while still on the firm's payroll.