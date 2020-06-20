Wipro employs more than 69% local workforce in the US

BENGALURU : As part of Wipro Ltd’s localization efforts, 69.5% of its workforce in the US is locally staffed, the company said in its 2019-20 annual report. US, the largest market for the Bengaluru-based IT major, contributed 59.1% to the company’s total revenue in FY20.

“In Latin America, almost all our employees are local. Appropriate measures are being taken to provide uninterrupted high quality services to the clients at all geographies," Wipro said

In the last few years, Indian IT services companies have been stepping up their local hiring in the US to reduce dependencies on the H1-B visa which is used to transfer highly-skilled workers to the US. According to recent media reports, the Donald Trump administration is likely to suspend the employment visas, including the H-1B category.

Localization continues to be a strategic focus in Wipro’s overall talent agenda. “We have made considerable progress in our key markets in Europe and APAC in FY20…Our recruitment process has become more inclusive with diversity-focused sourcing," Wipro said.

Wipro employed more than 41,000 employees located outside India, out of its total workforce of 1,88,270 as of FY20. In Continental Europe, 67.6% of Wipro’s workforce is local followed by Australia (40%) and the UK (33%).

“Our customer-facing functions in markets such as the US, Latin America, Continental Europe, the UK, India, the Middle East and Africa are predominantly locally staffed," the company said in its 20F filing with the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC).

Wipro also said in its annual report that the incoming CEO Thierry Delaporte will receive an annual pay package of up to 4.45 million euros (about ₹38 crore) as well as stock compensation and other benefits. His remuneration will include basic pay in the range of 1.07-1.4 million euros per annum and a target variable pay in the range of 1.7-2.5 million euros per annum.

