Wipro Enterprises, the non-IT business of Wipro, inaugurated its global headquarter, "Wipro House" in Koramangala, Bengaluru. This campus will house business offices of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Wipro Enterprises Corporate Office. Wipro Enterprises Chairman Azim Premji in inaugurated the campus.

The seven-floor building houses the experience centre to showcase Wipro Consumer's Lighting and Seating Solutions range. It has a history bay that captures Wipro Consumer Care and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering's journey since inception. Wipro Consumer Care was the first business of Wipro set up in 1945 and recently completed 75 years of existence. The campus also houses the Wipro Consumer Care's India Research and Innovation Centre.

“We have aggressive growth plans for both Wipro Consumer Care and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering. Both businesses have registered industry-leading growth through organic and inorganic strategies. While Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has done 12 acquisition in 18 years, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering has done 7 acquisitions in 15 years. These have necessitated the need for a separate corporate office to augment future growth."

“It was time to bring them under one roof. Wipro House, our corporate office in Bengaluru, symbolizes this. We have ensured that the interiors are designed to foster collaboration and ideation. We have also made it a point to ensure safety is paramount in current times and there is no compromise on that. We have used ergonomically designed Wipro furniture that adds to the warmth of the campus and back to office a welcome move," said Mr Rajesh Sahay, Senior Vice President - HR, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting.

Wipro House includes all modern features and sustainability initiatives like rainwater harvesting, housing more than 25,000 plants to restore greenery. It has a healthcare centre for employee wellness.

The Company has taken several measures to ensure employee safety. It is ensuring all its employees are vaccinated and follow all protocols at office strictly.

