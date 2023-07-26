BENGALURU : Azim Premji’s Wipro Enterprises Ltd has offered to buy the remaining 1.55% of shares from 150 shareholders of the $10 billion privately held company at ₹1,654 a share, eight years after a similar attempt ran into opposition from longstanding investors.

Last week, shareholders received a communication from Wipro Enterprises on the reduction of capital under which all non-promoter shareholders are required to tender their shares at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on 10 August.

Wipro Enterprises would spend ₹1,243.76 crore to buy back the remaining 1.55% of shares, making the company wholly owned by Premji and his philanthropic trust.

For now, Premji owns 77.65%, Azim Premji Trust owns 20.29%, and the remaining 1.55% is held by 150 individual shareholders, including some employees of the firm.

“Wipro Enterprises has issued the AGM notice to consider and approve the capital reduction, which shall be implemented subject to the necessary approvals required under law," said a spokesperson for the company. “This will provide liquidity to the public shareholders who continued even post the demerger of the non-information technology (IT) business of Wipro Ltd into the company."

Ernst & Young Merchant Banking Services did the valuation exercise, while Wipro Enterprises also took a fairness opinion report from Axis Capital Merchant.

More than a decade ago, in 2013, Wipro Ltd hived off its non-IT businesses, including Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Wipro Engineering, into Wipro Enterprises while the parent focuses on IT services and products.

Two years later, in 2015, Premji tried to take full ownership of Wipro Enterprises from his then 96.71% stake in the company.

But only 1.74% of shareholders agreed to sell the shares back to the company, and opposition from some shareholders, citing emotional connection with the company, made the country’s most revered philanthropist agree to let minority investors continue owning shares.

The same group of shareholders is expressing concern yet again. “We have supported the company from Day 1 during Mr. Mohamed Hasham Premji’s tenure, and we cannot understand why the promoter is now looking to oust us after assuring us in 2015 that we could stay," said Nimish Kenia, who claimed to represent the early family groups that invested in Wipro more than half a century ago. “We have been original shareholders, and now they want to force us out, which is ethically unfair! We have appealed to Mr Azim Premji to take back this decision and also are evaluating legal options."

“In December 2014, we offered a price of ₹367 per share and now we are offering a price of ₹1,654/- per share, which is a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) return of more than 19%. This is a higher return than most listed FMCG/Engineering companies," a spokesperson said when asked about some shareholders expressing their displeasure on being ousted from the company.

Wipro Enterprises has not given any dividends to shareholders during the last decade. Still, many of its public shareholders have continued to hold shares in the hope that the firm will, at some point, go public, making them rich.

Wipro Enterprises maintains that there is no intent to take the company public.

“[T]here is also no proposal under consideration for a listing of company’s shares. This is in the background of some shareholders enquiring on the options to unlock the value of their equity shares in the company to whom no liquidity is likely to be available," the firm said in the AGM notice.

Wipro Enterprises has a total of 483,662,163 shares, and the price of ₹1,654 a share implies it is valued at ₹79,997.7 crore (about $10 billion).

Back in 2013, when Wipro Enterprises was demerged, it was valued at ₹11,000 crore.

The IT services business of Wipro Ltd ended with $11.16 billion in revenue last year and had a market capitalization of $27 billion at the end of Tuesday.

Wipro Enterprises is the holding company of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering and ended with ₹15,387.8 crore in revenue in the year ended 31 March 2023. Wipro Consumer Care ended with ₹9,957 crore in revenue, a 15.3% increase, while Wipro Infrastructure Engineering’s sales jumped 39.5% to ₹5,431 crore.

Premji is the non-executive chairman of Wipro Enterprises, while his two sons, Rishad and Tariq, are non-executive directors on the board. Wipro Ltd’s former chief financial officer, Suresh Senapaty, Pratik Kumar, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering and Vineet Agrawal, the CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, are the three other board members.

Shareholders in Amalner, a town approximately eight hours from Mumbai and where Rishad’s grandfather, Mohamed Hasham Premji, established the company’s first mill in 1947, continue to support Premji.

“We are dejected," said Sunil Maheshwari, a stock broker. “We will discuss this with Azim Seth at the AGM. We have full faith in Seth and Rishad. We have continued to own shares in the belief that whenever Wipro Enterprises goes public, it will be the next wealth creator. But nobody from Amalner will think of opposing or fighting our Seth. If there is no other option, we will exit."

In Amalner, Premji, 78, is endearingly addressed as Seth by hundreds of Wipro shareholders like Maheshwari.