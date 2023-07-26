Wipro Enterprises seeks to buy out shareholders reluctant to sell4 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:57 AM IST
Wipro Enterprises would spend ₹1,243.76 crore to buy back the remaining 1.55% of shares, making the company wholly owned by Premji and his philanthropic trust
BENGALURU : Azim Premji’s Wipro Enterprises Ltd has offered to buy the remaining 1.55% of shares from 150 shareholders of the $10 billion privately held company at ₹1,654 a share, eight years after a similar attempt ran into opposition from longstanding investors.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×