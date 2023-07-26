Wipro Enterprises seeks to buy out shareholders reluctant to sell

The same group of shareholders is expressing concern yet again. “We have supported the company from Day 1 during Mr. Mohamed Hasham Premji’s tenure, and we cannot understand why the promoter is now looking to oust us after assuring us in 2015 that we could stay," said Nimish Kenia, who claimed to represent the early family groups that invested in Wipro more than half a century ago. “We have been original shareholders, and now they want to force us out, which is ethically unfair! We have appealed to Mr Azim Premji to take back this decision and also are evaluating legal options."