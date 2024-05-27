Wipro ER&D division to grow by 30% in FY25
Summary
- Much of ER&D’s $300-million incremental revenue in FY25 will be fuelled by hardware, semiconductors, Industry 4.0, wireless networks and cabling
Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd’s engineering research and development (ER&D) division is estimated to grow up to 30% in the ongoing financial year (FY25), according to an executive who is privy to its internal communications and growth projections, emerging as one of the bright spots for the company whose growth has lagged peers.