Wipro veteran quits for CEO role at smaller firm
Summary
- Wipro faces yet another leadership shakeup as senior executives opt for agile, high-growth firms. Srini Rajamani’s move to a US-based fintech highlights the growing appeal of specialized roles outside traditional IT giants.
A senior Wipro Ltd executive overseeing a third of the company’s business has resigned to become chief executive of a US-based fintech firm, marking another high-profile exit from India’s fourth-largest IT services company.
