Wipro fires 452 freshers citing under performance: Report1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Wipro has also joined the list and sacked 452 freshers citing their poor performance.
Companies around the world have resorted to layoffs to reduce their workforce and restructure their businesses as the global economy slows down. Tech companies including Wipro, Microsoft, Google, Spotify are laying off a large number of employees.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×