Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro has announced a fresher's hiring initiative, called ‘Elite National Talent Hunt 2020 and 2021’, to attract the best of best of engineering talent across the country. The hiring is for students who have got graduated or post-graduated in 2020 and 2021, Wipro said.

Eligibility criteria:

Education

10th Standard: 60% or above

12th Standard: 60% or above

Graduation: 60% or CGPA Equivalent to 6.0 or above as applicable by the university guidelines, according to Wipro's website.

Qualification

B.E/B.Tech/5 Year Integrated-M.Tech

Candidates applying for the job in Wipro should have done a full-time degree course recognised by the Central/State Government of India.

No Part time or Correspondences or Distance learning education in either 10th or 12th or degree.

Branch of Study

CS/IT/Circuital

Designation

Project Engineer

Compensation

₹3.50 lakh/annum

Service Agreement

Applicable for 12 months post joining ₹75,000 on pro rata basis

Other criteria

Candidates who have participated in any selection process held by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible.

Should be an Indian Citizen or should hold a PIO or OCI card

Bhutan and Nepal Nationals need to submit their citizenship certificate.

Selection Process

Wipro stated that candidates will have to undergo an online assessment test of 128 minutes, Firstly, there will be an aptitude test of 48 minutes. Secondly, there will be a written communication test, comprising essay writing will be of 20 minutes, and lastly the online programming test of one hour. Candidates can choose any one of programming language for coding test: Java, C, C++ or Python.

After passing the online tests, candidates will have to go through a Technical Interview and HR Interview, Wipro added.

Separately, another IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also invited job applications for 500 vacancies. The IT firm will be hiring B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc candidates from the year of passing 2020 and 2021.

