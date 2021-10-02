Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Wipro fresher's hiring: Job application for 2020, 2021 pass outs released. Check details

Wipro fresher's hiring: Job application for 2020, 2021 pass outs released. Check details

Premium
Wipro announces Elite National Talent Hunt 2020 & 2021 (NTH) is a fresher’s hiring initiative
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST Livemint

Wipro hiring: Candidates applying for the job in Wipro should have done a full-time degree course recognised by the Central/State Government of India

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro has announced a fresher's hiring initiative, called ‘Elite National Talent Hunt 2020 and 2021’, to attract the best of best of engineering talent across the country. The hiring is for students who have got graduated or post-graduated in 2020 and 2021, Wipro said.

Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro has announced a fresher's hiring initiative, called ‘Elite National Talent Hunt 2020 and 2021’, to attract the best of best of engineering talent across the country. The hiring is for students who have got graduated or post-graduated in 2020 and 2021, Wipro said.

Eligibility criteria:

Eligibility criteria:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Education

  • 10th Standard: 60% or above
  • 12th Standard: 60% or above
  • Graduation: 60% or CGPA Equivalent to 6.0 or above as applicable by the university guidelines, according to Wipro's website.

Qualification

  • B.E/B.Tech/5 Year Integrated-M.Tech
  • Candidates applying for the job in Wipro should have done a full-time degree course recognised by the Central/State Government of India.
  • No Part time or Correspondences or Distance learning education in either 10th or 12th or degree.

Branch of Study

CS/IT/Circuital

Designation

Project Engineer

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex ends 361 pts lower; Bajaj Finserv & Maruti S ...

Premium

Why home loans are not bringing cheer to banks

Premium

After a little cheer, investment mood weakened in Sep q ...

Premium

Out of cash by month-end? Here's how to fix it

Compensation

3.50 lakh/annum

Service Agreement

Applicable for 12 months post joining   75,000 on pro rata basis

Other criteria

  • Candidates who have participated in any selection process held by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible.
  • Should be an Indian Citizen or should hold a PIO or OCI card
  • Bhutan and Nepal Nationals need to submit their citizenship certificate.

Selection Process

Wipro stated that candidates will have to undergo an online assessment test of 128 minutes, Firstly, there will be an aptitude test of 48 minutes. Secondly, there will be a written communication test, comprising essay writing will be of 20 minutes, and lastly the online programming test of one hour. Candidates can choose any one of programming language for coding test: Java, C, C++ or Python.

After passing the online tests, candidates will have to go through a Technical Interview and HR Interview, Wipro added.

Separately, another IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also invited job applications for 500 vacancies. The IT firm will be hiring B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc candidates from the year of passing 2020 and 2021.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!