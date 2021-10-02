Wipro stated that candidates will have to undergo an online assessment test of 128 minutes, Firstly, there will be an aptitude test of 48 minutes. Secondly, there will be a written communication test, comprising essay writing will be of 20 minutes, and lastly the online programming test of one hour. Candidates can choose any one of programming language for coding test: Java, C, C++ or Python.

