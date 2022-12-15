Wipro gets 5-year contract from Mazda Motor Logistics to provide next-gen services

"This significant win is recognition of our relentless pursuit to partner with our clients in progressing their transformation agendas. Wipro will implement a high-performance operating model with new ways of working, integrating support and development functions, enabled by Wipro’s assets and IPs to accelerate value-realization for Mazda to help achieve its 2030 vision. In addition, this win is also a validation of Wipro’s focus on Belgium as a key growth market and our ambition to be a partner of choice in the Belgian market," said Sarat Chand, Vice President & Managing Director, Benelux, Wipro Limited.