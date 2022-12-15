Wipro gets 5-year contract from Mazda Motor Logistics to provide next-gen services

Wipro gets 5-year contract from Mazda Motor Logistics to provide next-gen services1 min read . 08:08 PM IST
- Wipro has received an order to provide next-generation managed services for Mazda’s entire application landscape
MUMBAI :Wipro has been awarded a five-year contract by Mazda Motor Logistics Europe worth multi-million dollars.
It has received an order to provide next-generation managed services for its entire application landscape, the company announced in an exchange filing.
Mazda is currently integrating standardised business capabilities, harmonised business procedures, and reducing costs through a more centralised organization. Mazda said this partnership with Wipro will automate IT processes, digitise processes, and enable agile DevOps working practices.
"Mazda was looking for a partner that was culturally aligned and understood our application landscape complexity, operational nuances and business imperatives. Wipro stood out in the selection process for its best-in-class capabilities and credentials in the automotive industry, blended with a high-performance Agile, DevOps operating model and a robust automation platform to drive efficiency in Mazda’s IT operations," Alex Janssens, Vice President, IT & Supply Logistics, Mazda Motor Logistics, Europe said.
"This significant win is recognition of our relentless pursuit to partner with our clients in progressing their transformation agendas. Wipro will implement a high-performance operating model with new ways of working, integrating support and development functions, enabled by Wipro’s assets and IPs to accelerate value-realization for Mazda to help achieve its 2030 vision. In addition, this win is also a validation of Wipro’s focus on Belgium as a key growth market and our ambition to be a partner of choice in the Belgian market," said Sarat Chand, Vice President & Managing Director, Benelux, Wipro Limited.
Shares of Wipro ended 1.24% lower at Rs395.10 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.