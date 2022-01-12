While announcing its Q3 results, IT major Wipro said that it added 10,306 employees during the quarter under review. Its closing strength of employees for IT Services stood at 231,671, an increase of 41,363 employees on a net basis year-on-year (YoY). The attrition rose to 22.7% (voluntary TTM) on a trailing 12 month basis from 20.5% in the second quarter (QoQ).

The employee count of sales & support staff for IT services stood at 17,595 from 17,051 in the previous quarter and 14,838 in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹2,969 crore in Q3FY22, which was almost flat when compared with ₹2,968 crore in the year-ago period. Its IT Services operating margin was at 17.6% during the quarter.

The IT service provider expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,692-$2,745 million in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal, which translates to a sequential growth of 2% to 4%.

“We delivered robust operating margins after absorbing substantial investments on salary increases, owing to continued improvement in operating metrics. We also improved our working capital, by reducing our Days Sales Outstanding. This has resulted in strong operating cash flow conversion, of 101.3% of net income," said Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer of Wipro.

Additionally, Wipro's board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.

Shares of Wipro closed 0.4% lower at ₹691 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's session ahead of its Q3 results.

