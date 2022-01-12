Wipro adds over 10,000 employees in Q3, attrition rises to 22.7%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

While announcing its Q3 results, IT major Wipro said that it added 10,306 employees during the quarter under review. Meanwhile, its CEO Thierry Delaporte said that the company is looking to hire almost 30,000 freshers in the next financial year FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wipro's closing strength of employees for IT Services stood at 231,671, an increase of 41,363 employees on a net basis year-on-year (YoY). On the other hand, its attrition rose to 22.7% (voluntary TTM) on a trailing 12 month basis from 20.5% in the second quarter (QoQ).

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The employee count of sales & support staff for IT services stood at 17,595 from 17,051 in the previous quarter and 14,838 in the year-ago quarter.

The employee count of sales & support staff for IT services stood at 17,595 from 17,051 in the previous quarter and 14,838 in the year-ago quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹2,969 crore in Q3FY22, which was almost flat when compared with ₹2,968 crore in the year-ago period. Its IT Services operating margin was at 17.6% during the quarter.

The IT service provider expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,692-$2,745 million in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal, which translates to a sequential growth of 2% to 4%.

“We delivered robust operating margins after absorbing substantial investments on salary increases, owing to continued improvement in operating metrics. We also improved our working capital, by reducing our Days Sales Outstanding. This has resulted in strong operating cash flow conversion, of 101.3% of net income," said Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer of Wipro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Wipro closed 0.4% lower at ₹691 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's session ahead of its Q3 results.