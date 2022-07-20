Wipro hires 15,446 employees in Q1, attrition rate inches lower to 23.3%

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “We have made significant investments in Wipro’s growth engine and are very pleased with the outcomes. Our order bookings grew 32% YoY in Total Contract Value terms, powered by large transformational deals, and our pipeline today is at an all-time high. We continue to reinforce the investments that allow us to grow our business, remain agile in the market and efficient as an organization while staying focused on serving our clients even better."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}