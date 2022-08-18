Wipro holds back variable pay of employees: Report2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 07:55 PM IST
- Wipro has informed employees in an email about the cut in variable pay, PTI report said
Wipro has held back variable pay of employees, according to a report by PTI news agency. Managers to the C-suite Level of the company will not get any portion of variable pay. Whereas, employee grades between freshers to team leaders will get 70% of the total variable pay, the agency said.