BENGALURU: Information technology (IT) services major Wipro Ltd on Monday said it will collaborate with IBM to assist their customers on a "seamless and secure" hybrid cloud journey.

The co-innovation centre-- Wipro IBM Novus Lounge--located at the former's Kodathi campus in Bengaluru is a dedicated centre which will offer "a comprehensive suite of solutions leveraging cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and internet of things (IoT) capabilities to foster innovation for enterprises, developers and startups."

Through this alliance, Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage, and transform mission-critical workloads and applications, with security across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments, the company said in a statement.

Companies around the world have been focussing on technologies such as cloud, AI, ML, and IoT as part of digital transformation and to stay relevant in times of changing business environment. As per reports, the global hybrid cloud market, valued at $44.9 billion in 2018, is estimated to touch $173.3 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during 2019-25.

"As companies across the world continue to drive digital transformation, decision-makers must rethink radically on how to leverage the combined power of data, cloud and open source technologies to become industry leaders," said Gaurav Sharma, vice president, Cloud and Cognitive Software, IBM India.

The partnership will provide customers with remote access to IBM and Red Hat solutions and help them scale their technology investments. Wipro said it will also leverage IBM’s cloud offerings and technologies alongside in-house services to develop industry solutions for clients in banking and financial services, energy and utilities, retail, manufacturing and healthcare space.

“Wipro IBM Novus Lounge will allow us to showcase hybrid multi-cloud and open source solutions even more comprehensively and support our customers’ continuous business transformation journey," said Ramesh Nagarajan, senior vice president, Cloud Services, Wipro.

