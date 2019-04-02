BENGALURU: WIN Automation, the industrial automation business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, said on Tuesday it has acquired Bengaluru-based Incite Cam Centre’s Automation Business for an undisclosed sum.

This, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday, is expected to enhance WIN Automation's capabilities to offer integrated and end-to-end automation solutions. WIN Automation caters to the industrial automation needs of manufacturing industries in India and the ASEAN region.

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering is a part of Azim Premji-owned Wipro Enterprises--a company that provides hydraulic solutions for a wide range of applications including aerospace and defense and solutions in water and wastewater treatment for industrial applications.

Pratik Kumar, CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, said, "This acquisition will significantly add to our capabilities to deliver to our customers' complete solutions with advanced integration and automation. It has good synergy with our business and offers significant growth potential."

Incite Cam Centre, founded in 2000, has executed over 3000 diverse automation projects. The company has developed a range of products for robotic welding automation including MIG Lines, TIG Lines, Spot-Welding Solutions, Inspection Automation, Auto Gauging Systems, Vision Systems, and Assembly and Handling focussed solutions.

Radhika Setty, Promoter, Incite Cam Centre, said, "We have demonstrated our capability in robotics integration and automation for more than a decade. With this restructuring, we as WIN Automation will be part of building world class factory automation business and offer vertically integrated solutions to our customers."