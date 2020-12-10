Wipro Infrastructure to acquire industrial automation firm PARI

BENGALURU: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering said on Thursday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Precision Automation and Robotics India (PARI).

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"The combined capabilities of Wipro and PARI will help broaden its offering, expand global footprint, and strengthen its ability to forge deeper customer relationships in India and overseas," the former said in a statement.

This is WIN Automation’s second acquisition so far. In May 2019, it had acquired Bengaluru-based Incite Cam Centre’s automation business to enhance capabilities to offer integrated end-to-end automation solutions.

Founded in 1990, PARI has significant overseas presence. The company has deployed over 1,500 automated systems to more than 75 customers globally. It has been delivering automation solutions from its facilities in Pune (India) and Detroit (US).

WIN Automation and PARI together will now be able to address the entire stream of industrial automation solutions, including turnkey physical automation projects as well as digital factory initiatives to customers, the company said.

“We ventured into industrial automation business with the vision to be among the leading players globally. Over the last few years, we have built significant capabilities and partnerships. With PARI’s addition to Wipro family, our combined strength makes us a complete industrial automation company capable of serving customers globally and offers significant growth opportunities in the future," said Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering.

